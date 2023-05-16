Today's Forecast: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy and breezy

WEST MICHIGAN — WEST MICHIGAN — The forecast from FOX 17 Meteorologist Candace Monacelli: Dry skies settle in for a majority of this week, with temperatures nearing 70 degrees almost every day. This morning won't get as cold as yesterday, with temps in the mid 40s with mostly clear skies and a light northwest wind. Conditions will turn a little breezy this afternoon as a back-door cold front drops into southern lower Michigan from the north and northeast. Temperatures will be a bit cooler behind this front on Wednesday with highs in the mid/upper 60s. Temps are back in the 70s on Thursday, but the next system bringing a chance of rain on Friday may keep temps a little cooler to start next weekend. Thankfully, it looks like a defined line of showers and shouldn't linger much more than part of Saturday. Stay tuned to FOX 17 for your latest weather updates.

TODAY: Partly cloudy and breezy. Highs in the low/mid 70s. Winds southwest/northwest at 5 to 15 mph...stronger in the afternoon at 10 to 20 mph.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy. Diminishing winds. Lows in the lower 40s.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny and slightly cooler. Highs in the upper 60s.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy with chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s.

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy with chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy to mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

For the latest details on the weather in West Michigan, head to the FOX 17 Weather page.

