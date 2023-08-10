Today's Forecast: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy

The forecast from FOX 17 Chief Meteorologist Kevin Craig: A weak system is passing towards our south, and a weak cold front will slide through southern lower Michigan this morning. Both will provide the chance of a stray shower this morning, otherwise we expect mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies today. A few showers this afternoon can't be ruled out from Battle Creek, Marshall, and Coldwater, further east. The better chance for widespread showers and thunderstorms will be on Friday! We have been placed in a MARGINAL RISK for strong to severe storms, with the strongest wave possible late in the evening and overnight. For more information about the severe storm potential on Friday, click here. Cooler and drier air is likely for the weekend, with high temperatures in the upper 70s. Another larger system will develop for Monday, bringing more widespread showers and thunderstorms. Try to get away from the city lights tonight to grab a peek at the Perseid Meteor showers. You'll have another chance Saturday night too. Stay tuned to FOX 17 for your latest weather updates.

TODAY: Chance of isolated early morning shower, otherwise becoming mostly sunny and pleasant. Some morning fog possible too. Highs in the upper 70s to near 80. Winds southwest/west at 5 to 15 mph.

TONIGHT: Clear to partly cloudy. Lows in the mid/upper 50s. Winds light/variable.

FRIDAY: Partly sunny to mostly cloudy. A chance for a few showers or storms in the morning with the passage of a warm front, otherwise better shower/storms chances arrive Friday evening/night. Some could be on the strong side with hail and/or wind. Highs in the lower 80s. Winds south/southwest at 10 to 15 mph.

SATURDAY: A lingering shower or two possible early, otherwise becoming mostly sunny to partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny and pleasant. Highs in the upper 70s.

MONDAY: Cloudy and cool with rain likely, perhaps a thundershower or two. Highs only in the low/mid 70s.

