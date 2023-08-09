Severe thunderstorm potential in West Michigan on Friday

WEST MICHIGAN — Do you have any outdoor plans for Friday in West Michigan? You'll want to remain weather aware and check in with the FOX 17 Weather Team! Friday brings the potential for strong to severe thunderstorms due to an approaching system. While a few showers will be possible in the morning, the greatest potential for severe weather will be late Friday evening and overnight.

The Storm Prediction Center has placed parts of West Michigan under a MARGINAL RISK for severe storms on Friday. This is the lowest risk category for severe storm potential, represented by the color green, mainly along and west of U.S. 131. The main threats with the storms on Friday will be damaging wind gusts and hail. Frequent lightning and heavy downpours will be possible, as well.

WXMI

If you fall under the MARGINAL RISK, it means there is a possibility that a Severe Thunderstorm Warning could be issued in your area. In order for a thunderstorm to be considered severe, it must have wind gusts at least 58 mph and/or hail at least 1" in diameter. The National Weather Service issues all Severe Thunderstorm Warnings.

The greater potential for severe weather on Friday will be under the SLIGHT RISK, represented by the color yellow.

An initial wave of showers will be possible Friday morning along a warm front. Our forecast models are leaning towards showers developing after 9 a.m. Friday. This initial wave will not likely be severe, but a few rumbles of thunder are possible.

WXMI

Showers and a few thunderstorms will be possible through 3 p.m. Friday, before the strongest wave develops late Friday evening.

WXMI

Forecast models are indicating the strongest wave to develop along the cold front, with storms developing before 9 p.m. Friday. This wave will bring the greatest potential of severe storms, including damaging wind gusts and hail. Heavy downpours and frequent lightning will be possible, as well.

WXMI

Storms are anticipated to continue through Friday night, lasting into early Saturday morning.

WXMI

WXMI

Since we are still several days out from the storms on Friday, the timing and strength of these storms are subject to change. Stay tuned with FOX 17 News on air and online for your latest forecast. Looking for a LIVE radar? Click here.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube