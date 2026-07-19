Today's Forecast: Mostly Sunny & Smoky, Comfortable Temperatures

WEST MICHIGAN — The forecast from FOX 17 Weather Ready Meteorologist Gracyn Freund: In the wake of yesterday's cold front, northwesterly winds have carried another wave of wildfire smoke back into the region. A statewide Air Quality Alert remains in effect through today, with air quality expected to range from "Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups" to "Unhealthy" across West Michigan. We have extended the Weather Ready Alert through today, as well. With high pressure overhead we can expect a dry and sunny day with highs in the low to mid 80s.

Our next system will arrive late Monday bringing widespread rain and storms through the area Monday night into Tuesday. A few storms could be strong to severe with most of West Michigan under a Slight Risk (level 2/5). Much cooler air will build in behind this system with highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s expected through the rest of the week. Finally some relief from the heat!

TODAY: WEATHER READY ALERT & AIR QUALITY ALERT: Mostly sunny and hazy. Highs in the low/mid 80s with lower humidity. Wind N/NE at 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear and smoky. Lows in the lower 60s. Wind SW at 5-10 mph.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy with late P.M. scattered showers and storms, some strong/severe possible. Highs in the low/mid 80s.

TUESDAY: Chance A.M. showers and storms, then partly cloudy. Highs in the low 80s.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny and cooler. Highs in the upper 70s.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny with highs around 80.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy with highs in the low 80s.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the middle 80s.

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