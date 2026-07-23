Today's Forecast: Mostly Sunny Sky & Pleasant

WEST MICHIGAN — The forecast from FOX 17 Weather Ready Meteorologist Gracyn Freund: Cool and comfortable conditions continue today with highs in the middle to upper 70s under a mostly sunny sky, plus low humidity. Tonight will be another great night to crack open the windows as lows drop into the 50s. Friday will be slightly warmer in the lower 80s but humidity levels will still be low. We stay dry until the later half of the weekend, when temperatures and humidity will increase ahead of a few upper level low pressure systems. Only a slight rain/storm chance exists Saturday night and Sunday, with better chances for rain and storms late Sunday through Monday. Rain amounts now look to be around 0.5". While we're not officially in a drought yet, we are over 2" below average rain amounts for the month. The first stage of drought is "abnormally dry" conditions, and we'll likely start to see this increase or mount this week. Keep the sprinklers running!

TODAY: Mostly sunny with some afternoon clouds. Highs in the upper 70s with low humidity. Wind W at 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy and chilly. Lows in the mid 50s.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy to mostly sunny, and a bit warmer. Highs in the lower 80s. Wind S/SW at 5-10 mph.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny. Highs in the middle 80s. Slight chance of a nighttime shower/storm.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy, hot and humid. Slight chance of late day showers/storms. Highs around 90.

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and storms. Highs in the upper 80s.

TUESDAY: Chance showers early, otherwise partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the mid 80s.

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