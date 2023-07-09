Today's Forecast: Mostly sunny skies with mild temperatures

WEST MICHIGAN — The forecast from FOX 17 Meteorologist Isabella Hulsizer: Some may be dealing with visibility issues from fog, but it should lift with the help of some sunshine. Mostly sunny skies are expected through the day, helping boost our high temperatures into the 80s. We can't rule out a stray pop-up shower in the afternoon east of US-131, but most if not all of West Michigan will remain dry through Monday night. Next week looks quite unsettled! Showers and thunderstorms return Tuesday with a passing cold front, lingering into Wednesday with another system expected to track across the Great Lakes Region. There are additional chances for rain on Thursday and Friday of next week. Stay tuned to FOX 17 for your latest weather updates.

TODAY: Mostly sunny skies. Highs in the lower 80s. Winds calm, turning west/northwest this afternoon at 5 to 10 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear skies. Lows in the upper 50s. Winds west at 5 to 10 mph.

MONDAY: Full sunshine. Highs in the middle to upper 80s. Winds west/southwest at 5 to 15 mph.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy with shower and storm chances. Highs in the middle 80s.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy with showers likely. A few weaker thunderstorms are possible. Highs in the upper 70s.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy with shower and thunderstorm chances. Highs in the lower 80s.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy with shower and thunderstorm chances. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

For the latest details on the weather in West Michigan, head to the FOX 17 Weather page.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube