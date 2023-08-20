Today's Forecast: Mostly sunny skies, a touch of humidity

WEST MICHIGAN — The forecast from FOX 17 Meteorologist Isabella Hulsizer: Stay cool this Sunday! Temperatures will make a run for the upper 80s, while communities near I-94 have a decent shot at 90 degrees! Today could be the hottest day of August so far! Factor in the rising dew points as today could feel muggy as well. Wildfire smoke and haze has diminished, however it is possible we could see a return by Monday. Winds will be out of the west southwest at 5 to 10 mph, keeping wave heights on Lake Michigan safe for swimming! A great way to end the weekend brings great weather through the work week as well, with temps staying in the low to mid 80s through Wednesday. Partly cloudy skies will dominate the week, but a pop-up shower or storm late Tuesday night and Wednesday morning is possible. We have another shot at 90 across all of West Michigan on Thursday! Stay tuned to FOX 17 for your latest weather updates.

TODAY: Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Dew points rising. Winds south-southwest at 5 to 10 mph. Wave heights 1 to 3 feet.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower and middle 60s. Winds west at 5 to 10 mph.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy. Highs in the middle 80s. Winds east-northeast at 5 to 10 mph. Wave heights 1 to 2 feet.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

WEDNESDAY: A morning shower or storm possible, otherwise becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the middle 80s.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy skies. Highs near 90 degrees.

For the latest details on the weather in West Michigan, head to the FOX 17 Weather page.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube