Today's Forecast: Mostly sunny, pleasant, cool

The forecast from FOX 17 Chief Meteorologist Kevin Craig: Dry and mostly sunny skies are in store today and through this weekend. we expect temperatures the next two days on the cooler side in the 70s. Canadian wildfire smoke will settle into our upper atmosphere later today, tonight, and Saturday, generating some hazy conditions. More sunshine and heat are on tap for Sunday and next week as temperatures spike back into the 80s. All-in-all, we are settling into a quiet and dry extended forecast with no appreciable rain chances in the next several days. Stay tuned to FOX 17 for your latest weather updates.

TODAY: Mostly sunny, pleasant, and cooler. Some Canadian wildfire smoke may filter in later in the day in the upper levels of the atmosphere. Highs in the low/mid 70s. Winds west-northwest at 5 to 15 mph.

TONIGHT: Clear and cool. Lows in the lower 50s. Winds west/southwest light.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny and comfortable. Hazy skies possible. Highs in the upper 70s to around 80. Winds south0-southwest at 5 to 15 mph.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny. Highs in the middle to upper 80s.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy. Highs in the middle 80s.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy. Highs in the middle 80s.

