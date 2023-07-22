Today's Forecast: Mostly sunny & mild, isolated shower possible this afternoon

WEST MICHIGAN — The forecast from FOX 17 Meteorologist Isabella Hulsizer: Patchy fog has formed among some West Michigan communities this morning. The fog is expected to lift by daybreak, with the help of some sunshine. Otherwise, expect mostly sunny skies through the morning. Cloud cover will gradually increase through the day, with high temperatures reaching the lower 80s. A few pop-up showers are possible this afternoon and evening, most of which are anticipated to develop east of U.S. 131. Sunday also has the potential for showers and thunderstorms. Rain will be hit-or-miss, with otherwise partly cloudy skies and high temperatures in the lower 80s. Next week brings the return of heat and humidity! Many locations will likely be in the low/mid 90s by the middle to end of next week. Stay tuned to FOX 17 for your latest weather updates.

TODAY: Partly cloudy. Chance of a pop-up isolated shower or thunderstorm, mainly east of U.S. 131. Highs in the lower 80s. Winds west-southwest at 5 to 15 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear skies. Low temperatures in the upper 50s. Winds west at 5 to 10 mph.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy with the chance of showers and storms. Highs in the lower 80s. Winds west-southwest at 5 to 15 mph.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy with the chance of showers and storms. Highs in the middle 80s.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy and warm with a chance of a shower. Highs in the middle to upper 80s.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny. Hot and humid with highs near 90 degrees.

