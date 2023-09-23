Today's Forecast: Mostly sunny & mild

WEST MICHIGAN — The forecast from FOX 17 Meteorologist Isabella Hulsizer: Happy Astronomical Fall! As of 2:50 A.M. this morning, the sun was directly overhead of the equator, marking the Autumnal Equinox. Forecast wise, temperatures will rise to the upper 70s today with plenty of sunshine. This trend continues into Sunday with highs in the middle 70s. Tonight we can expect clear skies with temperatures near-average, in the lower 50s. Cloud cover will increase late Sunday ahead of chances of rain early next week. Isolated shower chances will be possible Monday through Wednesday, but any rain that develops will be light. Temperatures are anticipated to be cooler next week, as well. Stay tuned to FOX 17 for your latest weather updates.

TODAY: Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. The first official day of fall. Winds east at 5 to 15 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Winds east at 5 to 15 mph.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy to mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Winds east at 5 to 15 mph.

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy. Isolated shower possible. Highs in the lower 70s.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy. Isolated shower possible. Highs in the lower 70s.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy. Isolated shower possible. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy skies. Highs in the upper 60s.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy skies. Highs in the lower 70s.

For the latest details on the weather in West Michigan, head to the FOX 17 Weather page.

