Today's Forecast: Mostly sunny, comfortable & pleasant

WEST MICHIGAN — WEST MICHIGAN — The forecast from FOX 17 Meteorologist Candace Monacelli: Patchy fog will be possible this morning, so use caution while traveling! Today will be picture perfect, featuring mostly sunny skies and comfortable conditions. Highs will be near 79 degrees. Winds are likely to pick up overnight due to an approaching cold front and will remain windy all day on Thursday. Wave heights in Lake Michigan could reach 9 feet on Thursday. The passing cold front will also spark up scattered showers and thunderstorms, with the heaviest rain in the late morning. A MARGINAL RISK for severe storms has been placed along and east of U.S. 131, as well. For your latest severe weather potential and Thursday forecast breakdown, click here. Dry, sunny, and warm weather returns for Friday and continues through the weekend. Stay tuned to FOX 17 for your latest weather updates.

TODAY: Mostly sunny and pleasant. Highs in the upper 70s. Winds southwest at 5 to 15 mph.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy and windy. Lows in the lower 60s.

THURSDAY: A passing cold front generates strong winds and scattered thunderstorms. A MARGINAL RISK for severe weather has been issued, along with a Gale Watch for Lake Michigan. Highs in the lower to middle 70s. Strong winds gusts from the southwest in the morning, shifting from the northwest in the afternoon. Sustained winds between 10 to 25 mph, gusts over 35 mph.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny and comfortable. Highs in the lower 80s.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

For the latest details on the weather in West Michigan, head to the FOX 17 Weather page.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube