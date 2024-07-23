Today's Forecast: Mostly sunny, chance P.M. and night storms

The forecast from FOX 17 Chief Meteorologist Kevin Craig: A bit more humidity returns this week with highs around average in the lower 80s. We have chances for pop-up showers and thundershowers this afternoon and evening, but most of the day will remain dry. A more defined system moves in tonight into Wednesday (a cold front) with our best chance of storms at that time. Currently, none of these storms look to be severe, but some moderate to heavy rain is possible under some of these cells that do develop. Humidity drops once again Wednesday night behind the cold front and Thursday with highs in the upper 70s near 80° to end the week. Our weekend looks to warm back up in the mid/upper 80s! Stay alert with FOX 17 weather for your latest forecast.

TODAY: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy and warm. Slight chance of showers/storms, mostly in the afternoon/evening. Highs in the low/mid 80s. Winds southwest at 5 to 10 mph.

TONIGHT: Partly to mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the middle 60s. Winds southwest at 5 to 10 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Scattered morning showers and thunderstorms, otherwise becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s near 80. Winds west-northwest at 5 to 15 mph.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny, cooler, less humid. Highs in the upper 70s to near 80.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny and pleasant. Highs in the lower 80s.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny and warm. Highs in the middle 80s.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy. Chance of an evening shower/storm. Highs in the upper 80s.

For the latest details on the weather in West Michigan, head to the FOX 17 Weather page.

