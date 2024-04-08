Today's Forecast: Mostly sunny, breezy, unseasonably warm

The forecast from FOX 17 Chief Meteorologist Kevin Craig: We expect mostly sunny skies today for the eclipse viewing. It will be breezy and unseasonably warm with highs approaching 70. Rain chances increase again Tuesday morning as a cold front slides through the state. Better rain chances arrive on Thursday. High temperatures will be trending warmer this week with highs mainly in the 60s.

Don't forget...the SOLAR ECLIPSE occurs this afternoon! Winds will be a little breezy our of the west/southwest at 10 to 20 mph. Grand Rapids will see 94 percent of totality, meaning 94 percent of the Sun will be covered by the Moon. This will occur at 3:11 P.M. Our team of meteorologists will have tips and information all week ahead of the solar eclipse. Click here for everything you need to know.

TODAY/ECLIPSE DAY: Mostly sunny to fully clear skies for Solar Eclipse viewing. Highs in the upper 60s near 70. Southeast/southwest winds at 10 to 20 mph.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy with a chance of showers late. Lows in the mid/upper 40s. Winds southwest/southeast at 5 to 10 mph.

TUESDAY: Partly sunny with the chance of a few morning showers, otherwise becoming mostly sunny to partly cloudy by afternoon. . Highs in the mid 60s. Winds southwest/west at 10 to 15 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy. Highs in the low/mid 60s.

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy with rain showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s.

FRIDAY: A few lingering morning showers, otherwise some afternoon clearing. Highs in the middle 50s.

