Today's Forecast: Mostly sunny, breezy, pleasant

The forecast from FOX 17 Chief Meteorologist Kevin Craig: Today will be breezy again with quite a chop on Lake Michigan. A HIGH BEACH HAZARD RISK and SMALL CRAFT ADVISORIES are in effect today. Highs will be closer to normal in the mid/upper 70s with mostly sunny skies. As we progress through the week, highs will spike back up into the mid/upper 80s. We even have a chance at 90° Wednesday and Thursday! Thankfully, this will be a drier heat and humidity will remain lower than the last heat wave. It will be a quiet, dry stretch of weather this week as rain chances stay at or near zero over the next several days. Stay tuned to FOX 17 for your latest weather updates.

TODAY: Mostly sunny, breezy, and pleasant. Highs in the mid/upper 70s. Winds southwest/west at 10 to 20 mph.

TONIGHT: Clear and comfortable. Lows in the mid 50s. Winds light/variable.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny and warm. Highs in the lower 80s. Winds south/southwest at 5 to 10 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Sunny and hot. Highs in the upper 80s.

THURSDAY: Sunny and hot. Highs in the upper 80s.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny and warm. Highs in the middle 80s.

For the latest details on the weather in West Michigan, head to the FOX 17 Weather page.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube