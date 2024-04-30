Today's Forecast: Mostly sunny, breezy, pleasant

The forecast from FOX 17 Chief Meteorologist Kevin Craig: After some early morning cloudiness, sunshine returns today with high temperatures in the low/mid 60s. Wednesday will be a copy and paste of Tuesday but with high temperatures warmer, in the lower 70s. We have a few low pressure systems tracking to our northwest this week that will bring chances for showers and storms to end the week. These start early Wednesday, with a pop up shower possible in the morning. A warm front slides into Michigan Thursday, possible bringing showers in the morning. Thursday night through Friday is our greatest chance at widespread showers and a few thunderstorms. Temps stay in the 70s through the weekend when dry air returns. Stay alert with the FOX 17 Weather Team.

TODAY: Mostly sunny, breezy, and pleasant. Highs in the middle 60s. Cooler at the immediate lakeshore. Winds west at 10 to 20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph.

TONIGHT: Clear to partly cloudy early, but clouds thicken late as a weak system arrives. Slight chance of an isolated shower or sprinkles toward daybreak, but most areas should remain dry. Lows in the upper 40s. Winds southeast at 5 to 10 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Some morning cloudiness, otherwise becoming mostly sunny, breezy, and warmer. Highs in the lower 70s. Cooler at the immediate lakeshore. Winds southwest/west at 10 to 20 mph.

THURSDAY: Partly sunny to mostly cloudy and unseasonably warm. Chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy with showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy. Slight chance of a shower. Highs in the lower 70s.

