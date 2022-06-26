Today's Forecast: Mostly sunny, breezy, cooler

WEST MICHIGAN — The forecast from FOX 17 Chief Meteorologist Kevin Craig: Sunshine returns today behind a cold front along with a drier, cooler, more comfortable airmass. We will have a breezy northwest wind contributing to a HIGH BEACH HAZARD RISK and SMALL CRAFT ADVISORIES along most Lake Michigan beaches. High temperatures for Sunday and the start of next week fall to the upper 70s to near 80 degrees. For the latest forecast and severe weather alerts, you can always download the free FOX 17 Weather App.

TODAY: Some early morning cloudy cover, otherwise becoming mostly sunny. Cooler, breezy, less humid. Highs around 80. Winds west at 10 to 20 mph. Gusts to 30/35 mph.

TONIGHT: Clear, cool, comfortable. Lows in the middle 50s. Winds west-northwest at 10 to 15 mph.

MONDAY: Sunny, pleasant, cooler, less humid. Highs in the middle 70s. Winds northwest at 10 to 15 mph.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy with a morning shower/storm possible. Some afternoon sunshine. Highs in the lower 80s.

For the latest details on the weather in West Michigan, head to the FOX 17 Weather page.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube