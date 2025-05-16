Watch Now
It's another Weather Ready Alert Day

More storms possible this evening...again
Mostly Sunny, Breezy, Warm, Evening Storms
Another FOX 17 Weather Ready Alert has been issued again for this evening. Another round of strong to marginally severe storms are possible this evening from about 7/8 P.M. until about midnight or 1 A.M. Saturday. Some of these scattered storms could contain some hail or wind and trigger a severe thunderstorm warning, but at this time, anything prolonged or widespread is unlikely.

Take a look below at our severe weather threat for this evening. It's green! We're in the lowest threat category this time...level 1 out of 5...a Marginal Risk.

SPC DAY 1.png

