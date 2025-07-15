Today's Forecast: Mostly sunny and warm

The forecast from FOX 17 Weather Ready Chief Meteorologist Kevin Craig: Our "mid-summer sizzle" builds again today and continues Wednesday, as highs jump back into the upper 80s to near 90. Humidity levels will be on the increase Wednesday ahead of our next cold front. The next chance for some much-needed rainfall comes Wednesday into Thursday, with isolated to scattered showers and storms. There is the chance for some thunderstorms to have a few pockets of gusty winds. All of lower Michigan is in a MARGINAL RISK (Level 1 out of 5) for isolated severe storms Wednesday. We could use a soaking rainfall, as the past several weeks have featured mostly dry conditions. Grand Rapids has over a 3" rainfall deficit since the start of May, and a precipitation deficit more than 5" since January 1st. Stay tuned to the FOX 17 Weather Ready Team for your latest forecast updates.

TODAY: Mostly sunny and warm. Gradually improving air quality. Highs around 90. Winds south-southwest at 5 - 10 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear to partly cloudy. Lows around 70. Winds south light.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy to partly sunny and more humid. Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Winds southwest at 5 to 10 mph.

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Gradually less humid and cooler. Highs in the low 80s.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny and pleasant. Highs around 80.

SATURDAY: Morning sunshine, increasing P.M. clouds with a shower/storm possible. Highs in the mid 80s.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy. Chance of a shower/storm. Highs in the mid 80s.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny and pleasant. Chance of a shower/storm. Highs in the mid 80s.

