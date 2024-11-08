Today's Forecast: Mostly sunny and pleasant

WEST MICHIGAN — The forecast from FOX 17 Chief Meteorologist Kevin Craig: High pressure overhead will deliver sunshine today, but it will be slightly breezy this afternoon with the passage of a weak cold front with winds from the northwest gusting to 20/25 mph at times. We expect some sunshine on Saturday, before the clouds thicken through the afternoon ahead of our next weather system. Showers arrive Saturday evening/night and linger into Sunday as the next low pressure system moves into the northern Great Lakes. This system is producing blizzard warnings and winter storm warnings over Denver and the front range of the Rockies. 8" to 12" of snow may fall in these locations with colder air in place! There are no cold air intrusions in the forecast over the next several days, so our high temperatures will generally remain above our normal/average high of 51 degrees. In fact, there are indications that we may see above normal temperatures (mid/upper 50s) leading up to Thanksgiving week. Stay tuned to FOX 17 for your latest weather updates.

TODAY: Mostly sunny and pleasant. Highs in the upper 50s. Winds west/northwest at 10 to 15 mph. Gusts 20/25 mph.

TONIGHT: Clear, cold, and frosty. Lows in the low/mid 30s. Winds north/east at 5 to 10 mph.

SATURDAY: Some morning sunshine, otherwise clouds gradually thicken through the day with a chance of evening and nighttime showers. Highs in the upper 50s. Winds east-southeast at 5 to 15 mph.

SUNDAY: Cloudy with a few showers likely. Highs around 60.

MONDAY: Partly sunny with a slight chance of a shower. Highs in the mid 50s.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the low/mid 50s.

