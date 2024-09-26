Today's Forecast: Mostly sunny and pleasant

The forecast from FOX 17 Chief Meteorologist Kevin Craig: Look for a very pleasant Fall day with mostly sunny skies and highs in the mid/upper 70s. Expect more mid to upper 70s the remainder of the week into the weekend. We're already tracking the possibility of some tropical moisture moving into southern Lower Michigan this weekend from what will likely be the remnants of Hurricane Helene. We'll bring a cold front through next week Tuesday that cools us down into the mid 60s. Stay tuned to FOX 17 for your latest weather updates.

TODAY: Mostly sunny and warmer. Highs in the mid/upper 70s. Winds east-northeast at 5 to 10 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear and comfortable. Lows in the lower 50s. Winds east-northeast light.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy, clouds thicken late. Breezy too. Highs in the mid/upper 70s. Winds northeast at 10 to 20 mph.

SATURDAY: Partly sunny to mostly cloudy with a chance of a few showers from the remnants of Hurricane Helene. Highs in the mid 70s.

SUNDAY: Partly sunny to mostly cloudy. Chance of showers. Highs in the mid/upper 70s.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy to partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

