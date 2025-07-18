Today's Forecast: Mostly sunny and pleasant

The forecast from FOX 17 Weather Ready Chief Meteorologist Kevin Craig: High pressure over the Great Lakes will keep mostly sunny skies across the area today with highs around 80. Our next chance of showers/storms arrive Saturday as the next frontal system approaches. A few of those storms could be strong to marginally severe with wind/hail, an isolated tornado, along lightning and heavy rain. All of southern lower Michigan remains in a SLIGHT RISK (level 2/5) for severe storms Saturday. The timing is anywhere from late more 11 A.M. until about 5/6 P.M.. We may be able to start seeing the Perseid Meteors, but they don't peak until August 12/13. This is an annual event and stems from debris from the tail of the comet Swift Tuttle. Stay tuned to the FOX 17 Weather Ready Team for your latest forecast updates.

TODAY: Mostly sunny, pleasant, comfortable. Highs around 80. Winds east/southeast 5 to 10 mph.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy. Slight chance of a shower/storm. Lows in the mid 60s. Winds south-southeast light.

SATURDAY: Partly sunny to mostly cloudy and more humid. A few showers/storms likely. Some may be strong to marginally severe with wind/hail. Highs in the lower 80s. Winds southwest/west at 5 to 15 mph.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny and pleasant. Highs in the lower 80s.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy and pleasant. Highs in the low/mid 80s.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy to partly sunny, warmer, more humid. Chance of a shower/storm. Highs in the upper 80s.

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny, hot, and humid. Slight chance of a shower/storm. Highs around 90.

