Today's Forecast: Mostly sunny and pleasant

The forecast from FOX 17 Chief Meteorologist Kevin Craig Temperatures will be much more seasonable the next several days in the upper 70s/lower 80s. A cooler, drier air mass has filtered in for more comfortable weather as dew points dropped from the 60s into the 50s. We also maintain mostly clear skies through Saturday. A few more clouds will build in Sunday into next week as humidity returns to more seasonable readings. Highs will be around average, but lows will be chillier than normal in the middle 50s! Enjoy the refreshing air mass, turn off the AC and open your windows! Our next chance for any significant rain holds off until next Tuesday! Stay alert with FOX 17 weather for your latest forecast.

TODAY: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy and pleasant. Highs in the mid/upper 70s. Winds north at 5 to 15 mph.

TONIGHT: Clear skies and comfortably cool. Lows in the low/mid 50s. Winds light/variable.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy, continued pleasant. Highs around 80. Winds west-southwest at 5 to 10 mph.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny and pleasant. highs in the lower 80s.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy to partly sunny. Slight chance of a shower north of I-96. Highs in the lower to middle 80s.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy to partly sunny. Slight chance of a shower in the afternoon. Highs in the low to mid 80s.

