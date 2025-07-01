Today's Forecast: Mostly sunny and pleasant

The forecast from FOX 17 Weather Ready Chief Meteorologist Kevin Craig: Dew point temperatures will drop into more comfortable levels behind a cold front today. That means cooler and less humid weather prevails with highs around average (in the lower 80s) for this time of year. Mostly sunny to partly cloudy, less humid, and pleasant warm days continue through Thursday. Humidity will be on the increase again starting Thursday night into the weekend. The 4th of July (Friday) looks mostly dry and hot, but thunderstorm chances are building for the weekend. Stay tuned to the FOX 17 Weather Ready Team for your latest forecast updates.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny, pleasant, and less humid. Highs in the lower 80s. Winds west-northwest at 10 to 15 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear and comfortable. Lows in the low/mid 60s. Winds west at 5 to 10 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy and pleasant. Slight chance of an isolated afternoon shower/storm. Highs in the mid 80s. Winds west at 5 to 15 mph.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy, hot, and more humid. Highs around 90.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy, hot, and humid. Slight chance or a shower/storm. Highs in the lower 90s.

SUNDAY: Partly sunny, warm, and muggy with a chance of showers/storms. Highs in the upper 80s.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy with a chance of a shower/storm. Highs in the mid/upper 80s.

For the latest details on the weather in West Michigan, head to the FOX 17 Weather page.

