Today's Forecast: Mostly sunny and pleasant

The forecast from FOX 17 Chief Meteorologist Kevin Craig: Look for a very pleasant day with mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies and low humidity. High will make the mid/upper 70s. We'll have the chance of another round of showers and storms, some of which may be on the strong to severe side with heavy rain Monday afternoon/evening/night. We expect some serious heat and humidity to build in Tuesday and Wednesday. Those days will feature high temperatures in the upper 80s to lower 90s with dew point temperatures in the low/mid 70s. A very tropical feel to our forecast indeed! Temepratures should drop back into the upper 70s to around 80 by the end of the week. For the latest forecast and severe weather alerts, you can always download the free FOX 17 Weather App.

TODAY: Some morning clouds and fog, otherwise becoming mostly sunny to partly cloudy. Very pleasant! Highs in the mid/upper 70s. Winds northwest at 5 to 10 mph.

TONIGHT: Clear to partly cloudy and comfortable. Lows in the upper 50s. Winds north/east at 5 to 10 mph.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy and warmer. Chance for afternoon/evening/night showers/storms. Some of these may be on the strong to severe side with hail, wind, and heavy rain. Highs in the low/mid 80s. Winds southeast at 10 to 15 mph.

TUESDAY: Partly sunny, hot, and humid. Highs in the lower 90s.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny to sunny, hot, and humid. Highs in the lower 90s.

