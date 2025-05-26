Today's Forecast; Mostly Sunny and Mild Memorial Day

WEST MICHIGAN — The forecast from FOX 17 Weather Ready Meteorologist Terri DeBoer: A pleasant day is on tap for West Michigan for Memorial Day, as we honor the brave men and women who have made the ultimate sacrifice for our country. With plenty of sunshine and slightly warmer air, today will be perfect for outdoor activities. Temperatures remain only slightly cooler than "average" this week, with highs in the upper 60s to around 70. "Average" highs are in the low 70s for this time of year. Clouds will be on the increase later this evening into tomorrow, with the chance of rain showers building during the second half of Tuesday. Wednesday will likely be the wettest day of the week, with widespread moderate to heavy rainfall. There will be the potential for a few isolated showers for Thursday and Friday, though the majority of those days will likely be dry. Highs will climb back into the "seasonable 70s" by the end of the week and into the weekend. Stay tuned to the FOX 17 Weather Ready Team for your latest forecast updates.

TODAY/MEMORIAL DAY: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy. Highs near 70-degrees. Winds: NE 5-10 mph

TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy. Not as cool. Lows near 50-degrees. Winds: E 5-10 mph

TUESDAY: Partly sunny to mostly cloudy with a chance of showers, especially in the afternoon and evening. Highs in the low 70s.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy with widespread rain showers likely. Highs in the upper 60s.

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s.

FRIDAY: Partly sunny. Chance of an isolated shower. Highs in the lower 70s

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy and pleasant. Highs around 70.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny and warmer. Highs in the low 70s.

For the latest details on the weather in West Michigan, head to the FOX 17 Weather page.

