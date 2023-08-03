Today's Forecast: Mostly sunny and humid with late stray showers

WEST MICHIGAN — WEST MICHIGAN — The forecast from FOX 17 Meteorologist Candace Monacelli: This morning will feature mild temperatures, partly cloudy skies and increased dew points creating muggy conditions first thing. A cold front passing through the state today brings a slight chance for a late quick shower or thunderstorm in West Michigan, otherwise expect partly cloudy skies. Seasonable highs in the lower 80s and sunshine will polish off the week for Friday and Saturday with less humidity. Sunny and warm weather is expected for the Grand Haven Coast Guard festivities! Our next chance for widespread showers and thunderstorms arrives late Sunday evening into Monday. Cooler temperatures set in for the start of next work week with highs in the upper 70s. Stay tuned to FOX 17 for your latest weather updates.

TODAY: Partly cloudy, warmer, and muggy. A cold front passes in the evening, bringing a low chance for a shower or storm. Highs in the upper 80s. Winds southwest/west at 5 to 15 mph.

TONIGHT: Lingering shower or storm. Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy. Less humidity. Highs in the lower to middle 80s.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy with the chance of showers and storms by evening and overnight. Highs near 80 degrees.

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and a few thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

TUESDAY: Lingering morning showers. Mostly to partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

