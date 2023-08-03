Watch Now
Weather

Actions

Stay dry when waves are high: High Beach Hazards expected for Friday

STAY OUT OF THE WATER
Beach Conditions Lake Michigan Friday August 4
WXMI FOX 17
Beach Conditions Lake Michigan Friday August 4
Posted at 1:33 PM, Aug 03, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-03 13:33:18-04

WEST MICHIGAN — Although it may be tempting to take a dip in Lake Michigan on Friday — don't. Strong north-northwesterly winds will create high waves, which pose a risk to beachgoers tomorrow.

Dangerous lake conditions have prompted authorities to issue a beach hazard warning along the lakeshore.

HIGH Beach Hazards impact the entire West Michigan lakeshore. The HIGH Hazard impacts the lakeshore from Grand Haven to South Haven beach.

Beach Conditions Lake Michigan Friday August 4

FOX 17 Meteorologists expect Small Craft Advisories to kick into effect tomorrow, as waves reach 4+ feet. Rip current risks are also possible.

We're told areas near the north side of piers will be especially dangerous as a result of strong northwesterly winds. Pleasant weather conditions, like sunshine and mild temperatures are expected through the day.

Red Flag at Lake Michigan

The public is advised to stay out of Lake Michigan and off the piers while the warning is in effect.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
A_Path_Forward_960x720.png

A Path Forward