Stay dry when waves are high: High Beach Hazards expected for Friday

WEST MICHIGAN — Although it may be tempting to take a dip in Lake Michigan on Friday — don't. Strong north-northwesterly winds will create high waves, which pose a risk to beachgoers tomorrow.

Dangerous lake conditions have prompted authorities to issue a beach hazard warning along the lakeshore.

HIGH Beach Hazards impact the entire West Michigan lakeshore. The HIGH Hazard impacts the lakeshore from Grand Haven to South Haven beach.

FOX 17 Meteorologists expect Small Craft Advisories to kick into effect tomorrow, as waves reach 4+ feet. Rip current risks are also possible.

We're told areas near the north side of piers will be especially dangerous as a result of strong northwesterly winds. Pleasant weather conditions, like sunshine and mild temperatures are expected through the day.

The public is advised to stay out of Lake Michigan and off the piers while the warning is in effect.