Today's Forecast: Mostly sunny and cool

The forecast from FOX 17 Chief Meteorologist Kevin Craig: After a blustery start to the week, pleasant weather returns to West Michigan. Grab a warm jacket as morning temperatures have dropped into the 30s. Plenty of sunshine will prevail, with calmer winds. This will be the coldest afternoon since April 20th (that's 205 days!) with afternoon highs only reaching the upper 40s. Another cold night is ahead, with Wednesday morning's lows dropping to around 30-degrees. Wednesday will begin with sunshine, though clouds and winds will be on the increase, with next chance for rain arriving late Wednesday evening into Thursday. Unseasonably warm temperatures will hold through the end of the week and into the weekend, with high temperatures warming back into the 50s. There are still no signs of unseasonably cold air in the forecast anytime soon. In fact, the overall pattern may keep above average temperatures (mid/upper 50s) leading up to Thanksgiving week. Stay tuned to FOX 17 for your latest weather updates.

TODAY: Mostly sunny and cool with highs in the upper 40s. Winds northeast/east at 5 to 15 mph.

TONIGHT: Clear, cold and frosty with lows around 30. Winds east at 5-10 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Morning sunshine, but increasing afternoon clouds with a chance of evening and nighttime showers. Becoming breezy. Highs in the lower 50s. Winds east/southeast at 10-20 mph

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy with a few showers likely. Highs in the low/mid 50

FRIDAY: (FIREARM DEER HUNTING OPENING DAY) Sunrise 7:36AM Sunset 5:19PM Morning clouds with some afternoon sunshine. Highs in the mid-50s.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy. Highs in the mid-50s.

