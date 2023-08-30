Today's Forecast: Mostly sunny and cool

WEST MICHIGAN — The forecast from FOX 17 Chief Meteorologist Kevin Craig: A comfortable, cool, and dry mid-week is on tap. Today and Thursday will be mostly sunny with high temperatures in the lower to middle 70s. Take time to view the night sky tonight! West Michigan will have a good view of the full moon ... deemed the Super Blue Sturgeon Moon! Sharply warmer temperatures return this weekend. A warm front will move into the Great Lakes region on Friday, bringing upper 80s back for Labor Day weekend. A few locations could reach 90 degrees, as well! Next week we keep the hot temperatures in the 90s with plenty of sunshine and increase the humidity. Stay tuned to FOX 17 for your latest weather updates.

TODAY: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies. Highs in the lower 70s. Winds north at 5 to 15 mph.

TONIGHT: Clear and cool. Lows in the mid/upper 40s. Winds northeast at 5 to 10 mph.

THURSDAY: Sunny skies. Highs in the middle 70s. Winds east at 5 to 10 mph.

FRIDAY: Sunny skies. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies. Breezy. Highs in the lower 80s.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny skies. Highs in the middle to upper 80s.

MONDAY / LABOR DAY : Sunny skies. Hot and humid. Highs in the lower 90s.

For the latest details on the weather in West Michigan, head to the FOX 17 Weather page.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube