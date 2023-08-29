Super, Blue, and Sturgeon moon on Wednesday!

Grand Rapids had a clear view of August's first full moon on August 1st. Now, we're going to have another clear view of August's second full moon this year! This time around, it is known as a blue super sturgeon moon, and is expected to rise at 8:36 p.m. on the horizon looking east/southeast. But what do all the names of this moon represent?

Ariel Schalit/AP A super blue blood moon rises over Michmoret, Israel, Wednesday, Jan. 31, 2018. (AP Photo/Ariel Schalit)

For starters, full moon is a common term, occurring every 29.5 days as the earth is directly in between the moon and the sun, allowing for full illumination of the suns light on the surface of the moon.

Since this is the second full moon of August this year, it dubs the name blue moon. Blue moons occur once every 2 to 3 years, and occurs two times in one year about every 20 years! This is where the phrase "once in a blue moon" comes from! The last blue moon occurred October 31, 2020. Only 3% of all full moons classify as blue moons.

Super moons happen due to the moon's elliptical orbit. Since its not a perfect circular orbit, there are moments when the moon is closer to Earth, and allows for the moon to appear bigger in the sky! The moon will looks 7% larger than when on its normal orbit. These are much more common than blue moons, as they occur 3 to 4 times each year. About 25% of all full moons are super moons.

Joseph Kaczmarek/AP FILE - In this Nov. 14, 2016 file photo a supermoon sets behind the Philadelphia skyline. (AP Photo/Joseph Kaczmarek,File)

Lastly, the term "Sturgeon Moon" actually has ties to the Great Lakes! Each month, full moons are given a nickname astronomically. Full moons in April are pink moons, June's are known as strawberry moons, and August full moons are known as sturgeon. The sturgeon name actually stems from the Algonquin Tribe, according to NASA, as its an "Indian" name for full Moons. The Algonquin tribe called August full moon the Sturgeon Moon, after large fish in the Great Lakes was easier to catch this time of year. The name has stuck since!

Thankfully, the forecast is more than cooperative for catching a glimpse of the bigger and brighter second full moon of August. We will remain with clear skies Wednesday night into Thursday, allowing for a full view as the sun sets and the moon rises Wednesday evening!