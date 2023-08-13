Today's Forecast: Mostly sunny and comfortable

WEST MICHIGAN — WEST MICHIGAN — The forecast from FOX 17 Meteorologist Candace Monacelli: A beautiful start to your Sunday with partly cloudy to mostly clear skies along with cooler temperatures in the upper 50s. This afternoon will feature mostly sunny skies and high temperatures near 80 degrees. Winds will be breezy at times along the lake shore, generating wave heights between 1 to 3 feet. Try to get away from the city lights this weekend to grab a peek at the Perseid Meteor showers! They'll be visible above the horizon and should be active throughout the night. We'll get a taste of fall on Monday! Cloudy skies, cooler temperatures, and rain showers are likely on Monday. A few rumbles of thunder are possible, as well. Rain will linger into Tuesday morning. Most of next week will only see high temperatures in the 70s! Stay tuned to FOX 17 for your latest weather updates.

TODAY: Mostly sunny and pleasant. Highs in the upper 70s to near 80. Northeast/northwest winds at 5 to 15 mph.

TONIGHT: Increasing cloud cover. Lows in the lower 60s.

MONDAY: Cloudy and cool with rain likely. A few thunderstorms are possible. Highs only in the lower 70s.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy, breezy, and cooler. Highs in the lower 70s.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy to partly cloudy. Chance of shower or thunderstorm. Highs in the upper 70s.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

