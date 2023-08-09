Today's Forecast: Mostly sunny and a bit humid with showers later tonight

WEST MICHIGAN — WEST MICHIGAN — The forecast from FOX 17 Meteorologist Candace Monacelli: Temperatures remain in the 60s this morning, along with slightly higher humidity. Today begins with plenty of sunshine! Cloud cover will gradually build through the day due to an approaching weak system. There will be a small chance for rain in West Michigan late tonight, mainly along and south of I-94. A weak cold front will then pass over the region Thursday morning, bringing another chance for a stray shower. The best chance for widespread showers and thunderstorms will be on Friday! Strong thunderstorms are possible on Friday, as well. This event has a cold front and will keep us cooler for Saturday, but back to the 80s on Sunday. Another larger system will develop for Monday, bringing scattered showers and thunderstorms. Stay tuned to FOX 17 for your latest weather updates.

TODAY: Mostly sunny during the day, with increasing shower chances late in the evening. Highs in the mid 80s. Winds west/southwest at 5 to 15 mph.

TONIGHT: Lingering stray shower. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

THURSDAY: Stray shower possible in the morning. Otherwise, becoming mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy with scattered showers and storms. Some could be on the strong side. Highs in the lower 80s.

SATURDAY: Mostly to partly cloudy with the chance of a few showers. Highs in the upper 70s.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy and a bit warmer. Highs in the lower 80s.

