Today's Forecast: Mostly sunny, a little haze possible

WEST MICHIGAN — The forecast from FOX 17 Meteorologist Isabella Hulsizer: Happy Saturday! A mild weekend is ahead! Temperatures today are expected to rise to the upper 70s and lower 80s. A few passing clouds are possible, however we'll deal with some Canadian wildfire smoke today and tomorrow. The sky has the potential to look milky at times, with smoke settling into the upper atmosphere today. Haze is expected to clear out Sunday. This weekend kicks off our warmer stretch of weather, with high temperatures returning to the 80s. A quiet and dry stretch of weather is expected well into next week, with no appreciable rain chances in sight. Stay tuned to FOX 17 for your latest weather updates.

TODAY: Mostly sunny and comfortable. Hazy skies possible. Highs near 80 degrees. Winds south-southwest at 5 to 15 mph.

TONIGHT: Clear and cool. Lows in the middle 60s. Winds south 5 to 15 mph.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny. Highs in the middle to upper 80s. Winds south-southwest at 5 to 10 mph.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy. Highs in the middle 80s.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy. Highs in the middle 80s.

For the latest details on the weather in West Michigan, head to the FOX 17 Weather page.

