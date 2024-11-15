Today's Forecast: Mostly dry but still cloudy

WEST MICHIGAN — The forecast from FOX17 Meteorologist Reece Cole: The heavy rain has ended, and most areas picked up a half inch of rain or more! An isolated shower will still be possible into Friday, but most will remain dry with cloudy skies. Highs temperatures will still be mild to kick off Firearm Deer Hunting Season, as we will be in the low to mid 50s Friday afternoon. Saturday will show a little sunshine with highs in the 50s, too. More rain chances arrive Sunday from an isolated event. A prolonged system looks to arrive on Tuesday, and may finally change our weather pattern. There are finally signs of colder air beginning to arrive next weekend with the possibility of accumulating snow leading into Thanksgiving week. Read more on this here. That said, the overall pattern will keep above average temperatures through most of next week before the colder air arrives on Thursday. Stay tuned to FOX 17 for your latest weather updates.

FRIDAY: (FIREARM DEER HUNTING OPENING DAY) Sunrise 7:36AM Sunset 5:19PM Mostly cloudy, with a few breaks of sunshine in the afternoon. A slight chance of a shower or drizzle. Highs in the low/mid 50s. Winds north-northwest at 5 to 10 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy to partly cloudy skies. Lows in the middle to upper 30s.

SATURDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy midday. More clearing in the evening. Highs in the mid 50s.

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy and mild with light scattered showers. Highs in the mid/upper 50s.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy to partly sunny. Highs in the low/mid 50s.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers. Highs in the lower 50s.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Highs around 50.

For the latest details on the weather in West Michigan, head to the FOX 17 Weather page.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube