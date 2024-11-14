Colder air with snow may be here for Thanksgiving

WEST MICHIGAN - While our temperatures the last several weeks have been mainly above normal, it cannot last forever. We are beginning to see indications that we may be cooling down in time for Thanksgiving with the possibility of snow arriving.

The image attached to this story shows that a clipper system may drop in from Canada as we head into Thanksgiving week with colder air and perhaps some flakes or snow showers. Keep in mind this is only one model and not necessarily reality, but it's already on our radar here at FOX 17. This could be and would be the first flakes to fly this season, so its worth watching.

The images below are valid for next week Thursday and Friday as a rain system may be moving through the Great Lakes. It's behind this system that the Canadian Clipper system may follow, pulling down colder air and perhaps the first snowflakes of the season.

FOX 17 Next Friday 6 AM

FOX 17 Next Friday 6 PM

It's worth noting this same European Forecast Model had the colder air coming in Wednesday/Thursday next week, but has already shifted it later (into next weekend). It's also worth noting that it's possible this pattern doesn't materialize or unfold and gets pushed off later in the month. Suffice to say, FOX 17 Meteorologists will be tracking it!

Take a look at another long range forecast model (the GFS) and the upper level pattern valid for next week Saturday. Note the deep trough, big low, and colder air masses over the Midwest and Great Lakes. Winter weather may be moving by this time!

FOX 17 Next Saturday

