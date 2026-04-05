Today's Forecast: Mostly dry but chilly Easter sunday

WEST MICHIGAN — The forecast from FOX 17 Weather Ready Meteorologist Gracyn Freund: Happy Easter! It will be a mostly dry day outside of the chance for a few snow flurries, and we could certainly use the dry time after yesterday's rain. Skies will be mostly cloudy but we should break away into a little bit of sunshine later this afternoon. It will be chilly with highs only reaching the low 40s so bundle up for any egg hunts. Winds will be breezy 15-25 mph out of the northwest.

A weak system could bring a few rain/snow showers to the area on Monday, with highs in the low to middle 40s. High pressure moves in on Tuesday leading to a quiet, sunny, but still cooler day with highs in the low 40s.

TODAY: A few flurries or sprinkles possible. Cloudy turning partly sunny. Highs in the low 40s.

TONIGHT: Cloudy. Chance for rain showers or snow showers. Lows in lower 30s.

MONDAY: A few rain/snow showers possible. Highs in the middle 40s.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy to partly sunny and cool. Highs in the low 40s.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

THURSDAY: Chance rain showers. Highs in the upper 50s near 60.

FRIDAY: Chance rain showers. Highs in the mid 50s.

SATURDAY: Chance rain showers. Highs in upper 50s.

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