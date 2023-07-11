Today's Forecast: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and storms

WEST MICHIGAN — WEST MICHIGAN — The forecast from FOX 17 Meteorologist Candace Monacelli: This week will be busy in the weather department with several chances for showers and thunderstorms. A cold front is developing a line of thunderstorms in Northern Michigan as that cold front is set to pass over West Michigan today. That will fire up hit-or-miss rain chances in our neck of the woods through the day. More widespread showers and thunderstorms are expected on Wednesday. A MARGINAL RISK for severe storms has been placed over parts of West Michigan for today and Wednesday, with the primary threats being strong wind gusts and hail. A few lingering showers are possible Thursday morning, with another round of thunderstorms firing up Friday afternoon into Saturday. Keep you rain jacket handy this week! We are finally dry again by Sunday! Stay tuned to FOX 17 for your latest weather updates.

TODAY: Partly cloudy with isolated shower and thunderstorm chances as a cold front slides through the state. Highs in the low to middle 80s. Winds southwest/northwest at 10 to 15 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy. Lingering shower possible. Lows in the upper 50s.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the middle 70s.

THURSDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy. Chance of showers, mainly in the morning. Highs near 80.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy and warm! Showers and thunderstorms develop in the afternoon and evening. Highs in the middle to upper 80s.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy with shower and thunderstorm chances. Highs in the lower 80s.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy and dry. Highs in the lower 80s.

