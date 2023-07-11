Severe weather potential in West Michigan on Tuesday and Wednesday

WEST MICHIGAN — After weeks of hopes and wishes of rain during our abnormally dry stretch in West Michigan, they are all coming true ... and in surplus. Your rain gear will be needed in West Michigan each day this week, as there is a chance for showers and thunderstorms Tuesday through Saturday.

Some of the thunderstorms on Tuesday and Wednesday could be on the strong to severe side. The Storm Prediction Center has placed parts of West Michigan under a MARGINAL RISK both days. The main threats include damaging wind gusts and hail.

Tuesday's severe weather potential will be for the entire region, although rain is likely to be hit-or-miss. Any thunderstorm that does develop has the chance of producing wind gusts up to 60 mph and quarter sized hail.

A few thunderstorms are expected to develop Tuesday morning. The latest forecast shows showers and thunderstorms developing shortly before 9 a.m. Tuesday.

Another round of pop-up thunderstorms will be possible Tuesday afternoon, as well. The greatest potential for strong to severe storms will be east of U.S. 131.

Rain is expected to become more widespread on Wednesday, however the threat for severe storms shifts further south. The potential for strong to severe storms will mainly be south of I-96.

West Michigan is likely to pick up more rain fall on Wednesday, primarily in the afternoon and evening. The latest forecast models show thunderstorms developing shortly before 2 p.m. Wednesday.

Showers and thunderstorms could produce heavy downpours on Wednesday, in addition to frequent lightning.

Most of the rain is expected to move out after 10 p.m. Wednesday, however a few showers could linger into Thursday morning.

The estimated amount of rain between Tuesday and Wednesday will range between 0.50" to 1.0" of accumulation. A few locations near I-96 could receive isolated higher amounts.

The estimated amount of rain between Tuesday and Wednesday will range between 0.50" to 1.0" of accumulation. A few locations near I-96 could receive isolated higher amounts.

More showers and thunderstorms will be likely in West Michigan this week. With any severe weather potential, it is best to remain weather aware.

