Today's Forecast: Mostly cloudy with afternoon showers

WEST MICHIGAN — The forecast from FOX 17 Meteorologist Isabella Hulsizer: The weekend brings mild temperatures, with highs in the 40s and a few chances for showers. Most of the daytime hours today will remain dry, with scattered showers developing late this afternoon and evening. Rain will persist into Sunday morning with accumulation totals around a 1/4 of an inch. Outside of an isolated shower Sunday afternoon, we will be dry until Monday morning, when colder air sweeps into West Michigan, firing up some lake effect snow. Monday's blast of cold air will drop temperatures to the 30s, with wind chills in the 20s due to a strong north/northwest wind. Travel could be slick due to snow accumulation. Total snow accumulations west of U.S.-131 look to be up to 2". Following the snow, the remainder of the work week looks to be dry, offering mild temperatures and partly to mostly cloudy skies.

Longer range forecast models and trends indicate we have a good chance of above-normal temperatures before and through Christmas. The average high temperature around that time of year is in the middle 30s. This type of a moderate to strong El Nino pattern is leading to what may be a "green" Christmas for Michigan. In fact, much of the entire nation may be seeing above-average temperatures leading up to Christmas itself, so perhaps travel will be good. It looks like the pattern may start breaking down around or just after Christmas. Make sure to stay up on later forecasts.

TODAY: Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers late in the evening and overnight. Highs in the middle and upper 40s. Winds southeast at 5 to 15 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Winds southeast at 5 to 15 mph.

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy. Chance of a few light showers. Highs in the middle 40s. Winds south-southwest at 5 to 15 mph.

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy. Lake effect snow showers possible. Highs in the lower to middle 30s.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy. Highs in the middle 30s.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy. Highs near 40 degrees.

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy. Highs near 40 degrees.

