Today's Forecast: Mostly cloudy with a few scattered showers

WEST MICHIGAN — The forecast from FOX 17 Meteorologist Isabella Hulsizer: Happy Earth Day! Try to do something Earth friendly today, for example, plant a tree or flower or pick up plastic or litter! Today will be cooler, with high temperatures only reaching the 50s. We've got mostly cloudy skies with scattered rain showers possible today so keep the umbrella handy! As temperatures cool, we could expect a few snowflakes to mix in overnight. Some snowflakes could mix in with a few lighter rain showers on Sunday as well, when temperatures only rise to the 40s. Things start to gradually warm and moderate for next week. Temperatures will start in the upper 40s on Monday and end in the lower 60s on Friday. Dry skies are anticipated for all of next week. Although, we may see a pop-up shower Tuesday afternoon. Stay tuned with FOX 17 for your latest forecast updates.

TODAY: Mostly cloudy, cooler, and breezy. Scattered light rain showers likely. Snow may mix in overnight. High around 50. Northwest/west winds at 5 to 15 mph with individual gusts up to 25 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy with a chance of light rain and a few snowflakes. Lows in the middle 30s. Winds west at 5 to 10 mph.

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy with the chance of light rain and a few snowflakes. Highs in the middle 40s. Winds west at 10 to 15 mph, with individual gusts up to 25 mph.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies. Highs in the upper 40s.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies. Highs in the middle 50s.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies. Highs in the upper 50s.

