Today's Forecast: Mostly cloudy with a few morning showers

WEST MICHIGAN — The forecast from FOX 17 Meteorologist Isabella Hulsizer: Mostly cloudy skies will dominate today, with a few spotty showers through the morning. Much of the viewing area is expected to stay dry with high temperatures topping the upper 70s. Cloud cover continues into the overnight with limited shower chances. A few hit-or-miss showers are possible on Sunday for Mother's Day, primarily along and west of U.S. 131. Temperatures will be slightly cooler but pleasant for the holiday. Dry skies settle in for next week, with high temperatures nearing 70 degrees every day! Stay tuned to FOX 17 for your latest weather updates.

TODAY: Partly to mostly cloudy skies with a stray shower possible, especially in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s. Winds east/northeast at 5 to 10 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy with a stray shower possible. Lows in the lower 50s. Winds east at 5 to 10 mph, with individual gusts up to 20 mph.

SUNDAY / MOTHER’S DAY: Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers possible. Highs in the middle/upper 60s. Winds east/northeast at 5 to 15 mph.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to near 70.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy and breezy. Highs in the upper 60s to near 70.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy skies. Highs in the lower 70s.

