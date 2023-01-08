Today's Forecast: Mostly cloudy, warmer than average & quiet

WEST MICHIGAN — The forecast from FOX 17 Meteorologist Isabella Hulsizer: Cloudy skies will continue to hinder the region. *sigh* I know many of us were very excited about the possibility of sunshine this weekend, but the lake bolstered cloud cover of stratiform clouds. Today will continue to be cloudy and cool. A system will be tracking south of the state which has caused the increase of clouds for our region. Precipitation from this system will remain south of the Michigan border, and temps will be in the mid to upper 30s. Broken clouds are again possible on Monday with temps in the upper 30s to near 40 at the Indiana border. Another round of cloud cover is likely on Tuesday with a passing cold front. A short burst of light precipitation, mostly rain, will be possible Tuesday afternoon. Not everyone will see rain or snow. We're currently tracking a system for next week on Thursday and Friday which could bring rain transitioning to mix and snow with breezy conditions. Stay tuned with the FOX 17 Weather Team for updates. Download the free FOX 17 Weather App for the latest forecast video.

TODAY: Mostly cloudy. Highs in the middle to upper 30s. Winds light and variable.

TONIGHT: Partly to mostly cloudy. Lows in the middle 20s. Winds west-southwest at 5 to 10 mph.

MONDAY: Mix of clouds and sun. Highs in the upper 30s. Winds west-southwest at 5 to 10 mph, with individual gusts up to 20 mph.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy. Chance of light rain in the afternoon, if any. Highs in the upper 30s to near 40 degrees. Winds east at 5 to 10 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy with a south wind at 5 to 10 mph. Highs in the middle to upper 30s.

THURSDAY: Rain develops through the day with otherwise cloudy skies. Highs in the upper 30s.

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy with a chance for a rain / snow mix. Highs in the mid 30s.

