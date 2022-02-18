Today's Forecast: Mostly cloudy, snow this evening and gusty winds

WEST MICHIGAN — The forecast from FOX 17 Meteorologist Candace Monacelli: West Michigan is waking up to snow covered roads with the heaviest snow seen southeast of GR. Take it easy out on the roads and bundle up as cold air is back! High temperatures today will only work into the upper 20s. Chances for snow return this evening into Saturday, with another 1-2 inches of snowfall possible from Grand Rapids northward as a clipper system moves through the region to our north. High temperatures will only be in the 20s for Saturday as well. By the end of the weekend and start of next week we should briefly rebound into the 40s. Upcoming next week we expect our next system to work in starting overnight Monday into Tuesday with a wintry mix and snow as temperatures drop back into the 30s and 20s. Stay tuned for more specific updates in later forecasts.

TODAY: Mostly cloudy to partly sunny inland with lake effect snow showers at the immediate lake shore. Highs in the mid 20s. Winds west/southwest at 10 to 20 mph. Stronger winds at night at 15-30 mph, gusting to 40-45 mph. Temps reach their peak late evening around 30 degrees.

TONIGHT: Cloudy with snow showers mainly northward. Windy with gusts upwards of 40-50 mph. Lows in the teens.

SATURDAY: A chance of morning snow showers from a Canadian Clipper system (perhaps an inch or two), becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the low/mid 20s.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy with sunshine and warmer temperatures. Highs in the low/mid 40s.

MONDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy with a wintry mix moving in overnight into Tuesday. Highs in the 40s.

