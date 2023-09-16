Today's Forecast: Mostly cloudy skies, P.M. shower chances

WEST MICHIGAN — The forecast from FOX 17 Meteorologist Isabella Hulsizer: A few peeks of sunshine will be possible this morning, but cloud cover will thicken through the day as a cold front approaches. The passing cold front will spark scattered showers late in the day. Most of the rain will be focused late night into Sunday morning, with a few lingering showers in to Sunday afternoon. Rumbles of thunder are possible, but severe weather is not anticipated. Your Sunday is likely to be cooler with high temperatures only in the upper 60s. Next week begins on a cool note, but temperatures are expected to climb by late in the week. In fact, next Thursday and Friday we will make a run at 80 degrees. Stay tuned to FOX 17 for your latest weather updates.

TODAY: Mostly cloudy skies. Chance of rain develops in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Winds southwest/west at 5 to 15 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy skies, scattered rain showers. Lows in the middle 50s. Winds east/northeast at 5 to 10 mph.

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy with scattered rain showers, perhaps a rumble of thunder. Highs in the upper 60s. Winds north/northeast at 5 to 15 mph.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy and cool. Highs in the upper 60s.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies. Highs in the middle 70s.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny skies. Highs in the upper 70s.

For the latest details on the weather in West Michigan, head to the FOX 17 Weather page.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube