Today's Forecast: Mostly cloudy skies, drizzle possible

WEST MICHIGAN — The forecast from FOX 17 Meteorologist Isabella Hulsizer: Scattered rain and snow showers will taper off early this morning for many West Michigan communities. Mostly cloudy skies will take over, with a chance for light drizzle through the day. Consider today the 'pick' day of the weekend! Another system bringing rain and snow tracks in for Sunday, with snow showers primarily along and north of I-96. If you are hoping to ski this weekend, Northern Michigan will likely see accumulating snow. Plan ahead for mostly cloudy skies on Monday, with the return of rain and snow on Tuesday. Stay tuned to FOX 17 for your latest weather updates.

TODAY: An isolated mix of rain and snow possible in the morning. Becoming dry and mostly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s. East/northeast winds at 5 to 10 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy skies. Scattered rain and snow showers develop. Lows in the lower 30s. Winds east at 5 to 10 mph.

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy. A scattered mix of rain and snow. Mainly snow showers north of I-96. Highs in the upper 30s. Winds east at 5 to 10 mph, turning west in the afternoon.

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy. An early stray sprinkle or flurry possible. Highs in the upper 30s.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy with chances for rain and snow. Highs in the upper 30s.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.

For the latest details on the weather in West Michigan, head to the FOX 17 Weather page.

