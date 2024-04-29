Today's Forecast: Mostly cloudy, showers, chance t'storm

The forecast from FOX 17 Chief Meteorologist Kevin Craig: Showers and a few thunderstorms are likely today as the system that affected our weather all weekend will finally slide through the state today. Expect breezy and mild conditions with highs in the lower 70s. Sunshine returns on Tuesday with high temperatures in the mid/upper 60s. Plan on a mix of sun and clouds with high temperatures in the mid 70s on Wednesday. Rounds of rain will redevelop on Thursday and Friday as our next weather system moves into the region. Stay alert with the FOX 17 Weather Team.

TODAY: Mostly cloudy, breezy, and warm. Rain showers and a few thunderstorms likely. Severe weather is not likely. Highs in the upper 60s/lower 70s. Winds southeast/southwest at 10 to 20 mph.

TONIGHT: Cloudy with a few evening showers and the chance of thunderstorms. Otherwise, becoming partly cloudy overnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Winds southwest/west at 5 to 10 mph.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny and pleasant. Highs in the mid to upper 60s. Winds west at 10 -15 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy to partly sunny. Highs in the low/mid 70s.

THURSDAY: Partly sunny to mostly cloudy and unseasonably warm. Chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s to near 80.

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy with showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms. highs in the lower 70s.

For the latest details on the weather in West Michigan, head to the FOX 17 Weather page.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube