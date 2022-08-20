Today's Forecast: Mostly cloudy, scattered storms

The forecast from FOX 17 Chief Meteorologist Kevin Craig: A slow-moving system is developing towards our west, which is expected to gradually build into West Michigan over the weekend. Scattered rain showers are anticipated to move into the region during the afternoon and evening on Saturday in an on and off again pattern, providing more areas to receive showers and a few thunderstorms. The most widespread and steady rain is likely on Sunday. Dry skies settle in for Monday through Wednesday of next week, with another chance of rain next Thursday and Friday. High temperatures for this 7-day period are likely to stay in the lower 80s to the upper 70s. For the latest details on the weather in West Michigan, head to the FOX 17 Weather page.

TODAY: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and a few thunderstorms possible. Highs in the mid/upper 70s. South/southwest winds at 5 to 15 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers/storms. Lows in the low/mid 60s. Winds southeast at 5 to 10 mph.

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and a few thunderstorms possible. Highs in the mid 70s. East/north winds at 5 to 10 mph.

MONDAY: Decreasing cloud cover, becoming partly cloudy. Highs near 80.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy to mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy to mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

