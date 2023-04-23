Today's Forecast: Mostly cloudy with hit-or-miss showers

WEST MICHIGAN — The forecast from FOX 17 Meteorologist Isabella Hulsizer: Temperatures have dropped today, dipping into the 30s overnight. Some frost may linger on cold surfaces outdoors, but don't worry, the frost is not expected to hurt any agriculture in its current state. Today we'll once again have hit-or-miss showers, but this time with a few flurries mixed in. Tonight we'll see cloud cover decrease with temperatures dipping near 32 degrees. Frost will be possible once again overnight. Things start to gradually warm and moderate for the upcoming work week. Temperatures will start in the upper 40s on Monday and end in the lower 60s on Friday. Dry skies are anticipated for most of next week. Although, we may see a pop-up shower Monday and Tuesday. We are tracking another broad low pressure system into next weekend that may bring more widespread showers! Stay tuned with FOX 17 for your latest forecast updates.

TODAY: Mostly cloudy with the chance of light rain and a few snowflakes. Highs in the low to middle 40s. Winds west at 5 to 15 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy. Lows in the low 30s. Winds west at 5 to 10 mph.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy skies. Chance for an isolated shower. Highs in the upper 40s. Winds west/northwest at 5 to 15 mph.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy skies. Afternoon pop-up showers are possible. Highs in the lower 50s.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy skies. Highs in the middle 50s.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies. Highs in the upper 50s.

FRIDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy skies. Highs in the lower 60s.

