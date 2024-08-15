Today's Forecast: Mostly cloudy, rain develops

The forecast from FOX 17 Chief Meteorologist Kevin Craig: We've enjoyed warm, sunny, and pleasant weather all week, but our pattern starts to cool today with extensive cloud cover and precipitation chances increasing. We have MARGINAL severe weather chances both today and tomorrow. Some isolated hail or wind is possible with some of these storm cells, but anything widespread or prolonged is unlikely. We'll also have to watch for some possible rotation along a frontal boundary across our southern counties. Sometimes an isolated tornado can spin-up on these boundaries. Things will get a bit more unsettled as an upper level low pressure system moves into the region for the weekend. Over the course of a few days, we may see up to about an inch or so of rain. Make sure to stay up on later forecasts and stay alert with FOX 17 weather for your latest forecast.

TODAY: Becoming mostly cloudy. There may be a few lighter showers this morning, with steadier rain holding off this afternoon/evening. A rumble of thunder also possible. Highs in the middle to upper 70s. Winds southeast/south at 5 to 15 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy with showers and storms likely. Lows in the middle 60s. Winds southeast at 5 to 15 mph.

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy with showers likely. Scattered thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s to near 80. Winds south/southwest at 5 to 10 mph.

SATURDAY: Partly sunny to mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the middle 70s.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy to partly sunny. Chance of showers, perhaps a rumble of thunder. Highs in the upper 70s.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s to near 80.

