Today's Forecast: Mostly cloudy, few showers

The forecast from FOX 17 Chief Meteorologist Kevin Craig: A large low pressure has brought scattered precipitation across the Great Lakes the last 24 hours, and that will continue off/on through today and into Wednesday morning. We will likely see a few passing showers today, but there will be some dry time as well. A few more showers are likely along a cold front tonight into early Wednesday morning, before sunshine returns with quiet weather through the end of the work week. High temperatures will gradually warm through the week with readings getting back into the upper 70s by late week, and 80s by the end of the weekend. More showers, perhaps a thunderstorm, may be coming in Saturday afternoon/evening. Stay alert with the FOX 17 Weather Team.

TODAY: Partly sunny to mostly cloudy and cool with a few scattered showers likely. A rumble of thunder also possible. Highs in the upper 60s to near 70. Winds west-northwest at 5 to 15 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy with isolated showers and a rumble of thunder. Lows around 50. Northwest/north winds at 5 to 10 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Morning clouds and a lingering shower possible, otherwise gradual afternoon clearing. Highs in the upper 60s. Winds north at 10 to 15 mph.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny and comfortable. Highs around 70.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny and warmer. Highs in the middle 70s.

SATURDAY: Partly sunny to becoming mostly cloudy with the chance of afternoon/evening showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid/upper 70s.

